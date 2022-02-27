Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Samantha Prabhu has been bowled over by Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. After watching the film, Samantha took to Instagram Story and heaped praises on Alia.

Calling Gangubai Kathiawadi a "masterpiece", Samantha wrote, "A masterpiece!! Alia, words are not enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiwadi revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also starred superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali has brought a heroic start to the box office. Despite 50 per cent occupancy in key circuits like Mumbai and Delhi and no night shows in the Delhi circuit, the Alia Bhatt-starrer magnum opus has performed very well. On the first day, it minted over Rs 10.5 cr. According to trade pundits, Gangubai Kathiawadi was the third biggest opener in the pandemic times.