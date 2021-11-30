Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an established name in the southern film industry. The actor is now all set to launch a more exciting second phase of her career after being around for over a decade. In the recent past, the actor successfully overcome the typecast and broke the stereotypes.

After winning over the audience and critics alike with her performance in The Family Man 2, Samantha is focused on expanding her horizon. The actor recently announced her debut international project Arrangements of Love. When asked about how she dodged the typecast, the 34-year-old actor in a magazine interview said, "I've always fought being typecast as the bubbly, cute girl next-door, non-threatening persona. Every character that I get offered now seems to be different from previous one!"

READ | Samantha to play bisexual in international debut Arrangements of Love

After announcing separation from her actor husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha completed the char dham yatra. In the interview, Samantha also spoke about her spiritual journey.

Talking about her char dham yatra experience, Samantha said, "It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Something just changes in you forever. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even started meditating during the lockdown."

Arrangements of Love aside, Samantha has her passion project Shakunthalam and films with two young directors Ashwin Saravanan and Shantaruban Gnanasekaran coming up next. Reports of her Bollywood debut are also rife but nothing official has come out as yet.