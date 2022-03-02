Hyderabad (Telangana): A picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and her Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha is doing rounds of the internet. The viral picture triggered speculation about Salman and Sonakshi's wedding as the duo is seen exchanging rings. Netizens figured out that the picture is highly photoshopped. But what is not known yet is the identity of the couple whose picture was mischievously used for clickbait.

Salman-Sonakshi's viral wedding pic:

After digging out a lot of images, we have found the real source behind Salman and Sonakshi's fake wedding picture. The real celebrity couple behind Salman-Sonakshi's morphed wedding picture is none other than Tamil star Arya and his actor wife Sayyeshaa Saigal. For unversed, Arya and Sayyeshaa tied the knot on March 10, 2019, at Taj Falaknuma Palace here. The picture used is from Arya and Sayyeshaa's wedding reception.

Tamil star Arya and his actor wife Sayyeshaa Saigal at their wedding reception

READ | Salman Khan's failed dance step with Pooja Hegde irks fans

This is not the first time when morphed celebrity pictures have made it to the headlines. Pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's heavily photoshopped images also sent fans in a tizzy ahead of their much-anticipated wedding last December.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi recently joined Salman for his Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded in Dubai. The actors enthralled the audience with their dance performance at Expo 2022 Dubai on February 25.