Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was once romantically involved with Katrina Kaif is known. While Katrina begins a new chapter of her life with actor Vicky Kaushal, the family members of Salman have extended best wishes to the couple.

Even after their breakup, Katrina had always been part of the celebrations taking place in Salman's family. But when Katrina tied the knot with Vicky, the Dabangg actor was apparently not invited or he did give the wedding a miss.

Salman usually wishes Katrina on her birthday but he did not congratulate his Bharat co-star as she embarked on the new journey. But few of his family members did.

READ | Anushka hopes neighbours VicKat's wedding will bring solution to this problem - see her post

Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to social media to congratulate Vicky and Katrina on their big day. Sharing a picture of Vicky and Katrina on her Instagram Stories, Arpita wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09 wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma congratulates Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma, who is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Salman for the Da-bangg tour, too took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness...May bless you. Welcome to the other side @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

Aayush Sharma congratulates VicKat

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate wedding that took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan on December 9.