Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to Mumbai on February 26 after taking Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded to Dubai Expo on February 25. The is back from his very successful trip to Dubai but his fans are apparently irked at after a video of his dance performance with Pooja Hegde went viral on social media.

During the event in Dubai, Salman performed his famous Jumme Ki Raat step with Pooja Hegde who will be sharing screen space with him in upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In the original song from his film Kick, Salman pulls Jacqueline Fernandez's coat with his teeth as she keeps walking.

The 56-year-old actor attempted to perform the same step during Dubai tour but failed terribly as he couldn't pull Pooja's bodycon dress. He did not stop and kept on trying to pull at her short dress to hold it in his teeth and got brutally trolled for his act.

Pooja aside, the superstar was joined by Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, and Maniesh Paul. The star-studded tour took place at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium.

On the film front, Salman will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3. Apart from this, Salman also has 'Kick 2' and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in his kitty