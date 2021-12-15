The upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will showcase a grand celebration of Indian cinema's finest talent, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans and film enthusiasts from across the world. And to make the awards night interesting, superstar Salman Khan has been roped in to host the star-studded affair.

Excited about IIFA 2022, Salman said, "I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favourites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is always a memorable time and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India's independence and UAE's 50th Anniversary-Golden Jubilee celebration.

Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally. I am proud and excited to get ready to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema & celebration."

The 21st edition of the IIFA Awards was slated to take place from March 27 to 29, 2020 in Indore. However, they got postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

