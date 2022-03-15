Mumbai (Maharashtra): The teaser of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Runway 34 was unveiled by Bollywood star Salman Khan on Tuesday morning.

The 47-second video clip showcases scary reality at 35,000 feet. Runway 34 teaser gives a glimpse of a thrilling ride in an aircraft flown by Ajay and Rakul with difficulties coming towards them as they cannot land their flight due to heavy rainfall.

Alongside the teaser, Salman wrote on Twitter: "I don't have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34."

Along with playing the lead role in the movie, Ajay has also donned the director's hat for the project, which also stars YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, who will make his acting debut with the film.

Inspired by true events, the trailer of this edge of the seat thriller will be released on March 21. Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

Runway 34 was earlier titled Mayday before the title was changed by its makers. The highly-anticipated thriller movie will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.