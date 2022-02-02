Mumbai (Maharashtra): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is popular for her quirky personality, and would be the one to discuss with Salman Khan his co-star Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal, on the season finale episode of Bigg Boss 15.

Apart from working together in several films such as Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and the upcoming Tiger 3, Salman and Katrina share a close bond. They were also rumoured to be dating in the past. in Bigg Boss 15 finale episode, Shehnaaz, who is often called Punjab's Katrina Kaif, quipped about the Sooryavanshi star becoming Punjab's Katrina Kaif after her marriage.

She said, "Main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai." Salman smiled and agrees with her to which she replies, "Sir aap khush raho baas" and immediately adds "Sorry main zyada toh nahi bol rahi."

Shehnaaz then says, "but single zyada acche lagte ho." To this, he surpises her by saying, "Jab ho jayunga tab zyada accha lagunga." Shehnaaz then asks him whether he is committed and leaves Salman speechless and smiling.

Finally, Salman admitted that he is not single. While the 56-year-old actor did not reveal whom he is dating but his alleged romance with Romanian actor Iulia Vantur is not secret anymore.

(With agency inputs)