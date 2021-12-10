Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for his Da-Bangg tour is known. Ahead of enthralling the audience with his dance moves tonight, the actor received a special honour from the Middle Eastern country.

Salman and his Da-Bangg team reached Riyadh on Thursday and were greeted warmly by the Saudi Royal Court Advisors. Before the star-studded event, Salman's handprints were immortalized on the Historic Wall of Fame of Boulevard in Riyadh a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Salman also took to his Instagram account and shared a video with Saudi Royal Court Counselor Turki Alalshikh. In the caption, the actor from Bharat wrote: "Nice to meet you my brother…. @turkialalshik"

Salman aside, the star-studded Da-Bangg tour will be touring Saudi Arabia and will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, Guru Randhawa and Aayush Sharma.

On a related note, Jacqueline, who is in the middle of an Enforcement Directorate probe in a money laundering case, was reportedly dropped from the Da-Bangg tour. Contrary to reports, Salman at a press conference in Riyadh has confirmed that Jacqueline will be performing.

Upon his return, the actor will be back as host for the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 15.