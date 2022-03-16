Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for the upcoming Telugu action film Godfather, which is headlined by South superstar Chiranjeevi. The film is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead.

In Godfather, Khan is expected to be seen in a crucial cameo. The film would mark his debut in the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a picture with Khan from the sets, here. "Welcome aboard #Godfather, bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #Kick to the audience," the actor wrote on Wednesday.

Godfather also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. Touted to be an intense political drama, Thaman S is the music composer for Godfather. Konidela Surekha presents the movie, while Konidela Productions and Super Good Films are producing the movie. Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is in its final leg of making.

Meanwhile, Khan was last seen on the big screen in Antim: The Final Truth. Salman will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3. Apart from this, Salman also has Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. The actor has also confirmed working on the sequel of his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan.