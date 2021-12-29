Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan never leaves a chance to impress his fans. A video of Dabangg star driving an auto-rickshaw around Panvel has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the clip, Salman can be seen sporting a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw on the streets.

Salman's unexpected act has caught netizens' attention. Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "Hahaha Sallu bhai rocks." Another one wrote, "He's such a down-to-earth person."

Salman recently celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. A day before his birthday, Salman was rushed to a hospital after he was bitten by a snake. However, the actor was discharged from the hospital after a few hours as the snake wasn't venomous. The actor even greeted the media outside his Panvel farmhouse after making a recovery.

On the work front, Salman has two projects Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the second instalment of No Entry ready to go on floors. The actor also confirmed he will be filming the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel after he finishes Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and No Entry sequel.

The sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan is being penned by veteran screenwriter K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the story for the 2015 original and will reportedly be titled Pavanputra Bhaijaan.