Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Salman Khan's forthcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release on Eid 2023, makers announced on Monday. The film, reportedly billed as a comedy-drama, also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is helmed by Farhad Samji, known for co-directing Housefull 3 with his brother Sajid. Salman will be presented in a completely new avatar in the film and his look is currently being decided upon. Pooja will be seen playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character.

"Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to release in cinemas on Eid 2023," a note from the makers read. Nadiadwala has backed the film through his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The producer had last worked with the 56-year-old actor in his 2014 action drama Kick, which marked his directorial debut. Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3.