Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and gorgeous Katrina Kaif are all set to return and Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3. On Friday, the makers announced the release date for the third installment of the hit franchise. The film will hit big screens on Eid 2023.

The date announcement video was shared by Yash Raj Films across their social media handles. In the video, Katrina is seen training for action sequences while Salman is sleeping. When she wakes up the superstar saying, "It's your turn" and asks him if he is "Ready?" Salman is seen saying "Tiger is always ready."

Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya. The first film of the popular franchise called Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both installments of the franchise.

For Tiger 3, the makers roped in Maneesh Sharma to helm the project. The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Salman and Katrina aside, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi in pivotal role. Tiger 3 will release on April 21, 2023.