Hyderabad (Telangana): Prabhas, who gained pan-India fame post Baahubali, is awaiting the release of his next biggie Radhe Shyam. During his media interaction in Hyderabad, Prabhas hinted at one of the important aspects of his next movie.

Prabhas will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar. When quizzed about Salaar being a two-part movie like KGF, Prabhas neither denied nor confirmed the news. This has resulted in most of the Telugu folks assuming that Salaar will be made in two parts.

Salaar is an upcoming pan-India movie, which will be helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. It stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan as the lead pair, while it is to be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, Salaar will be dubbed in other languages as well. The music will be composed by Ravi Basrur while cinematography will be handled by Bhuvan Gowda.