Hyderabad (Telangana): After piquing the curiosity of movie buffs by dropping intriguing teaser Runway 34, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the edge-of-the-seat thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Helmed by Ajay, the film is scheduled to hit big screens this Eid. Apart from donning the director's hat and playing the lead role, Ajay is also co-producer for the upcoming thriller movie.

Taking to his social media handles, Ajay shared Runway 34 trailer on Monday. Sharing the trailer, Ajay wrote, "Every second counts. @adffilms proudly presents the trailer of Runway34. We are ready for take-off. #Runway34Trailer @amitabhbachchan @rakulpreet @boman_irani @carryminati."

Billed as a high-octane thriller inspired by true events, the trailer of Runway 34 gives a glimpse of an unfortunate flight in stormy weather with Rakul Preet and Ajay in the cockpit. After a mysterious incident, Ajay comes under the scrutiny of the authorities as his decision puts several lives at risk. In the film, Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen on the opposite sides of the fence as the latter tries to uncover the truth.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Runway 34 is landing on Eid, April 29.