Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating actor-musician Saba Azad. On Sunday, the alleged couple seemingly ditched spending time outside and stayed in to not get papped together. A picture of them spending quality time together, however, has surfaced online.

After attending friend Farhan Akhtar's wedding on Saturday, Hrithik apparently squeezed some time out for his family and rumoured ladylove Saba. While the couple is keeping mum on their alleged romance, the Roshans seem to have approved his relationship with Saba.

On Sunday, Hrithik visited his uncle and music-composer Rajesh Roshan. The actor was accompanied by his mother Pinky Roshan and his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. While the Sunday was all about family, the Roshans had a special guest who was none other than Hrithik's rumoured girlfriend Saba.

Sharing a glimpse of fam-jam, Rajesh Roshan took to Instagram and wrote: "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Hrithik commented this on the post: "Hahaha true that chacha! And you are the most fun." Chiming in, Saba wrote, "Bestest Sunday."

Hrithik and Saba's dating rumours started doing rounds after the couple was spotted together for the first time post their dinner date last month. The couple got papped together only twice but their hush hush romance has became fodder for the gossip mills of late.