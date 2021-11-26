Hyderabad (Telangana): After releasing the dance number Nacho Nacho, the makers of RRR have now released Janani song from RRR which is billed as the 'soul anthem' of the film. The song brings in the real emotion of the movie.

Sharing the song, director Rajamouli tweeted, "#Janani/#Uyire is the crux, heart and soul of #RRRMovie in its most heartfelt form...Presenting #RRRSoulAnthem composed by the one and only @mmkeeravaani… Hope it stimulates your emotions and connects with the true spirit of #RRRMovie."

Apart from Hindi, the makers have released Janani in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. For Hindi, the lyrics of Janani are penned by Varun Grover while M. M. Kreem crooned the song which he has also composed. The video opens with a heart-whelming note by Keeravani.

READ | Gangubai Kathiawadi makers avert clash with RRR, announce new release date

The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking Baahubali series.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

RRR will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.