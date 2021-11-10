Hyderabad (Telangana): Makers of the magnum opus RRR on Wednesday dropped a lyrical video of film's first song, Naacho Naacho featuring superstars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The song has come out an hour before the scheduled release.

RRR film team took to the official Twitter handle to inform the fans about the song coming out earlier than expected. The song was scheduled to come out at 4 pm today, but the makers could not wait to share the track featuring dancing dynamites of the Telugu filmdom any longer and dropped Naacho Naacho song in five languages including Hindi.

M. M. Kreem has composed the song while Hindi lyrics are penned by Riya Mukherjee. Crooned by Vishal Mishra, Rahul Sipligunj, Naacho Naacho is seemingly going to top the charts.

Soon after the song was released, fans just could not keep calm and flooded the comments section with a lot of praises.

Apart from Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the multi-starrer film features, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking Baahubali series.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. RRR will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.