Hyderabad (Telangana): Owing to a spike in COVID cases and civil restrictions being reimposed, the makers of the much-anticipated film RRR have decided to postpone the release of period action drama which was scheduled to release on January 7.

RRR makers took to the film's official social media handle and shared a statement announcing release postponement. "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie," reads the caption alongside the statement.

With civil restrictions slowly being reintroduced and cinema halls being shut down in the national capital Delhi under the yellow alert, showbiz seems to be under threat once again with many producers reconsidering the release of their films across cinemas.

The makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer cricket drama Jersey have already postponed the film's release.

Directed by Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli, RRR features a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan.

Set in pre-independence India, RRR is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

RRR was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.