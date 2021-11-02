Hyderabad (Telangana): As the makers unveiled a high-octane glimpse from the upcoming movie RRR, the video has gone viral, smashing YouTube record for a Telugu film. Slated for a mammoth release on January 7, the glimpse of RRR has created history.

The makers of RRR have revealed a 'Glimpse of RRR' has recorded the fastest 100K liked Telugu film glimpse in just 12 minutes on YouTube. With Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Olivia Morris in the lead roles, the video released by the team of RRR has been on the top lists of social media trends.

'Glimpse of RRR' has drawn the attention of celebrities and technicians from around the world.

"Blown away by the spectacular visuals! Just wow.. stunning!! Can't wait to watch the film #RRR", Sarkaru Vaari Paata hero Mahesh Babu wrote.

Telugu Icon Star Allu Arjun is among the celebrities who appeared to be impressed with the video and wrote, "What a mind-blowing glimpse of #RRR @ssrajamouli garu you the pride of Indian Cinema. My brother @AlwaysRamCharan & my Bava @tarak9999 Power Pack show. Congratulations to @ajaydevgn Garu, dear @aliaa08, and the entire cast & Crew. Watch it now".

The visual grandeur appeals to all sections of the audience. SS Rajamouli is the director of this project, while M.M. Keeravani is composing the music. RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya of the DVV Entertainment banner and will be released in 10 languages worldwide.

Jr NTR will be seen playing Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan essays the role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

(With agency inputs)