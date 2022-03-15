Hyderabad (Telangana): Makers of the magnum opus RRR have finally released the song Sholay on Monday, featuring film's lead cast Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. Sholay is the fourth song to come out from RRR album. Earlier, the makers dropped Dosti, Nacho Nacho and Janani from the movie.

In the music video, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia can be seen performing energetic to the catchy tune of the song which is billed as the RRR celebration anthem. An M M Kreem musical, the song is sung by Vishal Mishra, Benny Dayal, Sahithi Chaganti, Harika Narayan. The lyrics of the song are penned by Riya Mukherjee.

While Alia looks pretty in a pink coloured half saree, film's leading men too grab attention in their traditional looks. Apart from Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia, the multi-starrer film features also Ajay Devgn in pivotal role.

READ | When Rajamouli made 'ferocious' Jr NTR run barefoot in Bulgaria's dense forests - watch video

The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking Baahubali series. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

After missing its theatrical release multiple times due to COVID-19, SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR will hit screens on March 25. The film is a fictional tale on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.