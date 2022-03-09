Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor's swansong Sharmaji Namkeen is heading to streaming service Prime Video and will premiere on March 31. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie will release on the streaming service as an Amazon original movie, Prime Video and Excel Entertainment announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Sharmaji Namkeen marks the final screen appearance of Kapoor, who died at the age of 67 in April 2020 after a two-year long battle with leukaemia. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment in association with filmmaker Honey Trehan and Abhishek Choubey under their banner MacGuffin Pictures.

Described as a "relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery", the film follows the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle. After Kapoor's death, the makers had roped in actor Paresh Rawal to complete the remaining portions of the film, making it a first instance where two actors played the same character in one movie.

Sharmaji Namkeen also features Juhi Chawla, who extensively worked with Kapoor in the 1990s on films such as Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka and Daraar, as well as actors Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.

READ | Paresh Rawal opens up on stepping in for Rishi Kapoor's role in Sharmaji Namkeen

Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Prime Video, said with Sharmaji Namkeen, the company continues its endeavour of delivering content that "keeps our customers engaged and entertained".

"It is a truly special film and humble tribute to the acting prowess and cinematic brilliance of the late Rishi Kapoor and a testament to the immeasurable talent of Paresh Rawal. Both actors have entertained generations of audiences through their legendary performances.

"The film is yet another exciting chapter in our long-standing association with Excel Entertainment and we are certain this heartwarming tale will find its special place with customers in India and beyond," he added.

Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said the banner is focused on offering the most clutter-breaking narratives and bringing to life characters that are memorable and heartwarming.

"Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer," which remains his last onscreen portrayal.

"The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm and we are happy to add another milestone to our robust collaboration with Prime Video," he said.

(With agency inputs)