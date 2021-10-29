Bengaluru (Karnataka): Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died here on Friday following a heart attack, hospital sources said. The 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.

The untimely demise of Puneeth has left his fans and colleagues from the film industry shocked. Condolences are pouring in from all quarters over the sad demise of the actor.

Sonu Sood was among the first few celebrities who took to social media to mourn Puneeth's demise. "Heartbroken Broken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar."

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans."

Actor Urvashi Rautela also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "May your soul rest in peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar. When i did my first Kannada film always wanted to work with him…"

Malayalam superstar Mammootty wrote, "Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones."

Telugu actor Ravi Teja also mourned Puneeth's demise and wrote, "Shocking!! Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar."

Anil Kapoor wrote: "Shocking & extremely sad… #PuneethRajkumar Broken heart Sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family…"

Adah Sharma who worked with Puneeth in 2015 released Rana Vikrama also took to social media and shared a still from the film. Recalling memories of working with Puneeth, she wrote, "Over worked but he still took selfies with alllll his fans and was smiling in all the pictures!He always wanted to put a smile on every1's face,made sure everyone on set was happy.I think that's how he should be remembered.A massive⭐who was so humble.#PuneethRajkumar #powerstar"

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Indian actor #PuneethRajkumar! Everybody always had something nice to say about him. Both, as an actor and as a person! It must be so so tough for his family and fans to deal with this loss. Prayers and Om Shanti!!"

The son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. A popular television presenter, the 'power star', who began his career as a child artist, was also among the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.