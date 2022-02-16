Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and composer AR Rahman, among others on Wednesday mourned the death of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, calling the veteran a "gem" of the Indian music industry. Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

The 69-year-old had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. His health, however, deteriorated on Tuesday. Bappi had multiple health issues and died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.

Mourning Bappi Lahiri's demise, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote that the composer's music was the reason for many to smile and dance.

"Today we lost another gem from the music industry Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti," the actor wrote.

Balan, who featured in his popular song Ooh La La from the 2011 film The Dirty Picture, wrote that Lahiri brought joy to the world with his music.

"I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that's what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you'd so endearingly call me)," she said.

Rahman, who had collaborated with Lahiri on the track Ek Lo Ek Muft for Mani Ratnam's Guru, shared the news of his demise on Twitter and wrote, "#RIPbappida ..Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema!"

Actor Ajay Devgn called 'Bappi da', as Lahiri was fondly known among fans and contemporaries, an "endearing" personality whose music had an edge.

"He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha and Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed," Devgn wrote.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who collaborated with Lahiri on songs like Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture (2011) and Bambai Nagaria for Taxi No 9211 (2006), said he was "more than a legend".

"He was a friend. He was always kind to Shekhar and me and we shared a mutual respect and admiration. I can't believe he isn't with us any more. First my father, then Lataji, then BappiDa. 2022 is really hitting hard," he said.

Lahiri, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

Director Hansal Mehta called Lahiri a man of "incredible melody" and said despite a humongous body of work, having completed more than 50 years in the industry, his melodious side was "under-utilised".

"Another legend gone. #Bappi Lahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for #Sanjay Gupta. Bappi Da was a man of incredible melody and talent. Although he had a vast body of work I think his melodious side was still under-utilised and underrated," Mehta wrote.

Stating that Bappi Lahiri had given him numerous chartbusters that had immensely contributed to his films' popularity, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela on Wednesday paid tributes to India's disco king.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Rest in Peace, Bappi da!'" and posted a note in which he had penned his heartfelt condolence message.

The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer, son Bappa Lahiri. The last rites will be held on Thursday upon Bappa Lahiri's return from Los Angeles, US.