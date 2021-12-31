Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was under the scanner last year after the death of actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, is all set to welcome 2022 on an optimistic note. The actor shared a happy picture of herself on social media along with a note reflecting on the tumultuous times.

Sharing the picture, Rhea wrote, "You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..!"

The actor also wished her fans and followers wished a "wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones." Rhea also hoped that the New Year brings along "love and light" for all.

Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. The 29-year-old actor was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail last September.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumy Jafry directorial thriller Chehre which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghuvir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Rhea is yet to announce her next.