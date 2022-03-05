New Delhi: The sports fraternity lost a legend in cricketer Shane Warne who died on Friday at the age of 52. Expressing grief over the demise of 'King Of Spin', members of the Indian film fraternity took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt tributes.

"This news has left millions like me in shock & disbelief...gone too soon...May you rest in peace King Of Spin...," veteran actor Anil Kapoor said in a tweet.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne's untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti."

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted, "How can this be true? Absolutely shocking!! Gone too soon, Maestro!! Rest in peace #Shanewarne"

Veteran star Anupam Kher said deeply shocked and saddened to know about the unexpected demise of one of the greatest spin bowlers. "He was magical on the field! I had the privilege of meeting him in a London hotel lobby. He could really laugh easily. RIP dear legend. We will miss your brilliance!" he said in a tweet.

"A legend is no more. Gone too soon. Thank you Mr Warne for the memories of your magic on the cricket field. #RIP #ShaneWarne," Actor Boman Irani also took to his Twitter handle and wrote.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shilpa Shetty shared two pictures with the iconic Australian cricketer and wrote, "Legends live on," with a red heart emoticon.

Celebrities from the film fraternity including Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Arjun Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar were among those who mourned the demise of the legendary cricketer on their social media handles.

Australian cricketer Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday. He was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format. The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1,001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets