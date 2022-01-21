Mumbai (Maharashtra): Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza on Friday mourned the demise of brother-in-law Jason Watkins. Watkins, 42, died by suicide on Thursday at his residence in Millat Nagar here.

In an Instagram post D'Souza said he was heartbroken by his brother-in-law's death. "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace REST IN PEACE #jasonwatkins," he wrote.

As per reports, Watkins was a choreographer and had assisted D'Souza on many projects.

According to a senior cop, the police received a phone call at around 12 pm, saying that a person has died by suicide inside flat no 302 of Yamuna Nagar at Andheri.

"Choreographer and director Remo D'souza's 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post mortem. A case has been registered; further investigation underway," said Mumbai Police.

READ | Singer Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away

The Oshiwara police identified him as Jason Watkins, brother-in-law of Remo D'souza. He was 48. The police took him to Cooper hospital and the doctors in the hospital declared him brought dead.

The police are taking statements from his 74-year-old father Desmond and sister Lizelle Remo D'souza. The police have registered a case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)