Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon has passed away today at his residence in Mumbai. The actor took to her social handle to share the sad news. The reason for his death is yet to be known. He was 86.

On Friday, Raveena took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional post along with throwback pictures with her father. Soon as she shared the news many celebrities including Neelam Kothari, Juhi Chawla, Namrata Shirodkar and others dropped condolence messages.

"You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa," wrote the actor alongside the pictures on her Instagram handle.

Born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Raveena's filmmaker father had directed several movies including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi.