Hyderabad (Telangana): 90s diva Raveena Tandon has opened up about the lesser-known side of celebrity life. The actor, who recently made an impressive digital debut with Aranyak, said that in her prime, the gossipy tabloids used to go overboard to the extent that she was even linked to her brother.

Raveena, in a recent interview with a film critic, recalled how she would cry herself to sleep as gossipy tabloid used to rip her reputation and credibility into shreds.

The 47-year-old actor said, "I remember many, many sleepless nights that I would cry myself to sleep and I would dread every month, another yellow, gossipy tabloid completely ripping me, my credibility, my reputation, my parents into shreds and I would wonder: 'What is it all about?'"

"They linked me with my own brother and Stardust wrote about that as well. 'There is a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon's boyfriend'. We have lived through that. Who would clarify and how much would you? You were at the mercy of those journalists and editors. Even if you would say 'hello?', they would say, 'yeah, okay, take it with a pinch of salt'," she added.

READ | Tip Tip 2.0: Raveena Tandon reacts to Katrina Kaif recreating her iconic song

Looking back at her journey of 30 years in Bollywood, Tandon recently said that says she made her way through the male-dominated industry by sheer hard work. When asked, how did Tandon navigate the patriarchal set up of Bollywood to remain consistently on the top, the actor said there were breaking points, but her will power and family always had her back.

Raveena made her screen debut with the 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool and emerged as one of the top female stars of the decade, featuring in money spinners like Mohra, Diwale, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The actor will next be seen in Kannada star Yash's much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2.