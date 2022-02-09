Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the success of her latest release Pushpa: The Rise, has moved on to next in Russia. The actor has shared a picture from Russia on social media. Though she has not revealed the reason for her Russia visit, rumours are rife that she has joined Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur on the sets of upcoming war drama.

On Wednesday, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Ready for my day 1 in #Russia 🌨🌸🤍." The actor is seen taking a mirror selfie and pouting. The Geetha Govindam actor is seen donning a pink hoodie which she teamed up with gray trousers. Soon after Rashmika shared the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment calling her "Cute."

Rashmika shares pic from Russia as she joins Dulquer-Mrunal starrer war drama

WATCH | Rashmika Mandanna's latest airport look invites trolls - video

Rashmika has not revealed any detail about shooting whether she is shooting with Dulqer and Mrunal but the buzz is strong that the actor has joined the team of the yet-to-be-titled trilingual film. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Dulquer's character is called Lieutenant Ram while Mrunal's character has been introduced as Sita. Details about Rashmita's role in the film are being kept under the wraps. The team earlier shot an extensive schedule in Kashmir.