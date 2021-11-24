Hyderabad (Telangana): South star Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, jetted off to the USA where her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for his upcoming film Liger. The actor took to her social media handle to share pictures of her air ticket and informed her fans that she will be back soon.

On Wednesday morning, Rashmika took to Instagram Stories and shared a pic of her passport and wrote: "Going far away". While Rashmika didn't mention where she is headed, a webloid report claims that the actor is heading to the USA to join Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing a pic of her passport, she wrote, "This time quite away from you but will be back soon."

A few hours later, the actor shared a selfie from the flight and asked fans to guess where she is going.

For unversed, this isn't the first time when Rashmika would pay a visit to Vijay on shooting locations. Previously too, Ms. Mandanna had visited Deverakonda during Liger's Goa schedule.

Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in Telugu films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade and fans believe that their chemistry on-screen spawns from the spark between them off the camera.

Earlier, when Rashmika was asked about her relationship with Vijay, the actor did not spill any beans as she believes she shouldn't be speaking for the other person involved. She, however, said that Vijay is her go-to person in the industry.

On the work front, apart from the spy thriller Mission Majnu, the actor will also be seen in the Hindi film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the Telugu film Pushpa lined up, starring Allu Arjun.