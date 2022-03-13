Hyderabad (Telangana): Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is gearing up for his next Bollywood biggie Animal is known. Sandeep's Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. according to latest buzz around Animal, the makers are planning to add a dance number featuring Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmilka Mandanna is in talks for a special song in this upcoming movie and the chatter has amplified anticipation around the flick. It is reported that Rashmika, who allured the audience in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, will be seen in a special song in Animal.

If the sources are to be believed, the special song will grab much attention for the actor. Well, it is not yet confirmed if the Geetha Govindam actor has given the nod to the special song in Animal. It seems that the humungous success of Samantha's Oo Antava in Pushpa has inspired the makers to add a special dance number to Ranbir and Parineeti starrer.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the movie Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu alongside Sharwanand. Apart from a couple of big-ticket movies in Bollywood, Rashmika will be seen in the Pushpa sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

(With agency inputs)