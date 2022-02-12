Hyderabad (Telangana): Ranveer Singh is super proud of his wife and actor Deepika Padukone for being her best in the film Gehrayaiaan. On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a picture of them kissing on the beach during one of their vacations.

Alongside the picture, he heaped endless praises on Deepika. He called Deepika 'tour de force'. The Gully Boy actor wrote, "Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! ... at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan," Ranveer captioned the post.

IN PICS | Deepika Padukone stuns in outfit worth more than Rs 3 lakh

The couple's cosy picture has left netizens in awe of them. "Adorable. Couple goals for sure," a fan commented. "Oh My God...this picture has stolen my heart," another one wrote. Meanwhile, a fan found Ranveer's choice of words similar to that of politician Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his penchant for rarely used, difficult-to-pronounce English words. Pulling Ranveer's leg over the caption, a user named Divey Sodhani wrote, "The caption is written by Shashi Tharoor."

Ranveer's Gehraiyaan review comes with a kiss, fan say caption is 'written by Shashi Tharoor'

Deepika is garnering rave reviews for her performance in Gehraiyaan which talks about love and complex human relationships. The film got a digital release on Prime Video on February 11.