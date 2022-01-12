Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh time and again proves that he is a die-hard romantic. The 83 actor, who wears his heart on his sleeves, often indulges in social media banter with actor wife Deepika Padukone. With his comment on Deepika's latest post, Ranveer has set the bar high for social media PDA.

On Wednesday, Deepika took to social media to share a selfie which she described as an "epic fail." Going by the caption, Deepika tried to click a hair flip selfie which according to her 'miserably failed'. In the failed selfie, Ranveer, however, saw a chance to serenade his ladylove.

Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably!🤣🤣🤣 #hairflip #epicfail." Soon after Deepika shared the post, Ranveer took to the comment section and wrote, "Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon……. 💋💋💋❤️❤️❤️."

The power couple, who was recently seen sharing screen space in 83, has an interesting lineup of films individually. Ranveer will next be seen Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For Deepika, coming up next is Gehraiyaan, which is set for digital release on Amazon Prime. Following which she has big-budget films like Fighter, Project K and Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern in her kitty.