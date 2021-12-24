Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan's highly anticipated sports drama 83 featuring Ranveer Singh hit big screens today after much delay due to COVID-19. The film which is garnering rave reviews, however, got leaked online hours after its theatrical release.

83 presents a dramatised version of what happened behind the scenes at the 1983 World Cup. It traces the journey of a team that rose from being rank underdogs to becoming world champions, paving the way for the coming generations of cricketers and changing the face of Indian cricket forever.

Moviegoers and critics are praising the film alike and just when distributors and exhibitors are rejoicing the returning of theatrical releases, the piracy bug has bitten 83.

The full movie has surfaced on various torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmy and more. It is also available on Telegram.

Needless to say, the leak might dent the box office numbers for 83 which is being billed as the biggest blockbuster of the year. The online leak of 83 might lure audiences to avail entertainment through easily accessible norms to avoid stepping out amid the Omicron scare.