Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his television debut today. Ahead of the premiere of his quiz show The Big Picture, Ranveer took to his social media handle to create some buzz but Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of his upcoming film Cirkus stole his thunder with her quirky comment.

On Saturday, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a shirtless picture wherein he is seen flaunting his chiseled body. Teasing his fans with a question, the actor wrote, "Ranveer ke pasine kyun chhoot rahe hain? A- Woh abhi abhi Steam Room se nikale hain, B- Unka aaj raat Television debut hai, C- Unki Jismani Garmi (body heat) zyada hai, D- Woh Hot Yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain."

READ | Paps leave Pooja Hegde 'speechless', 'touched' with kind gesture - watch video

The fans and friends of Singh flooded his comment section with fire emojis. Remo D'Souza, Dino Morea, Gulshan Devaiah and others heaped praise on the actor for his ripped body. It was however a comment from Pooja Hegde that is grabbing everyone's attention. Pulling her co-star's leg, Pooja wrote, "Towel gir raha hain, Pammi! Dhyaan rakhna."

Pooja and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space in Cirkus which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, with Ranveer essaying a double role the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Vrajesh Hirjee.