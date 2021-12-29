Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh has always been vocal about his love and admiration for 90s superstar Govinda. The biggest entertainers of Hindi cinema will be coming together to entertain the audience this New Year on the Ranveer hosted quiz show The Big Picture.

A glimpse from Govinda special episode of The Big Picture is taking the social media by storm as he is seen dancing to his hit songs like UP Wala Thumka and Aa Aa Eee with Ranveer. The actor apparently had a gala time shooting for the episode which will be airing on January 1 and 2.

In the promo clip, Ranveer is seen saying, "Chi Chi tu kya hai reee." To which Govinda says, "Tum kya apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam hum logo ko Amarkali samjj liye ho kya...Kitna nacha raho ho."

In the promo clip, Ranveer is even seen falling on Govinda's feet. Ranveer had earlier said that Govinda, Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan are his screen idols. In an earlier interview, Ranveer has also said that according to him Govinda is a complete performer. "Whether it is emotion, comedy or dance, he is head and shoulders above everyone else in terms of sheer talent."

Ranveer, who idolises Govinda since his childhood got a chance to work with him in Shaad Ali's 2014 release Kill Dil.