Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have begun shooting for the latest schedule of filmmaker Luv Ranjan's untitled next film starting Tuesday. The actors will resume shooting for Ranjan's film in Mumbai. There are only two important schedules left, before the film wraps up.

According to a source close to the project, Ranbir and Shraddha began the shoot here after a small break owing to Ranjan's wedding last month. The team returned to floors on Marsh 8 for the new schedule. They will be shooting for it in Mumbai and then get onto another location for the last leg of the shoot. Ranbir and Shraddha had a blast at director Luv Ranjan's wedding, after which they are now super pumped to get back on the film sets.

SEE PICS | Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid's dreamy wedding pictures are out

The untitled film, reportedly a romantic-comedy, marks the first collaboration between Shraddha and Ranbir, who last featured in the 2018 hit Sanju. It also marks the duo's first film with Ranjan, best known for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and the blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor.

The yet-untitled film will release on Holi next year. It will release in cinemas on March 8, 2023. Initially, the film was supposed to release on 26th January 2023. While there has been a lot of speculations regarding the film and its story, the details of the highly-anticipated project has been kept under wraps by the makers.

(With agency inputs)