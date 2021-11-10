Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding rumours have been doing rounds for since long. The couple was reportedly gearing up for a December wedding. The latest reports, however, suggest change in the Ranbir-Alia wedding plan.

Ranbir and Alia were rumoured to be following Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's footsteps as reports of them tying the knot in Italy went rife recently. Though the rumours of their wedding are all over the webloids the couple has remained tight-lipped about the same.

According to latest reports, Ranbir and Alia are not walking down the aisle this December. Fans of the adorable Bollywood pair will have to wait a little longer for the most anticipated wedding of Ranbir and Alia. The couple has reportedly pushed the wedding to April next year owing to work commitments.

Watch: Lovebirds Ranbir-Alia attend Kali puja with buddy Ayan Mukerji

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. The two fell in love with the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The couple is also busy supervising the construction of their Pali Hills home in Mumbai. After they marry, Ranbir and Alia are expected to move into the mansion along with the former's mother Neetu Kapoor.

On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan's next, Brahmastra, Animal and Shamshera. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and RRR.