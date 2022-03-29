Mumbai: The shooting for the upcoming fantasy adventure film 'Brahmastra' starring Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has wrapped up. The makers wrapped its final shooting schedule in Kashi, and is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. Alia took to Instagram where she shared a video clip. The clip seems to be from a song. She also shared a picture featuring the director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir after a temple visit. For the caption, Alia wrote: "We started shooting in 2018. And now a finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end !! I've been wanting to say this for such a long time...IT'S A WRAP!"

The film apparently is set in two timeframes. The main story is set in present times where Shiva, a young man with superpowers travels 3000 years back in time to learn about weapons like Brahmastra in order to fulfill a mission. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

(IANS)

