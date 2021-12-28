Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Stating that what he loved the most about his film RRR was the fact that he had found a brother in his co-star Jr NTR, actor Ram Charan said Tarak had the mentality of a child and the personality of a lion.

Participating in the special pre-release event of RRR in Chennai on Monday, Ram Charan started his speech by thanking everybody associated with the film.

He said, "I don't know if I should call him my guru or headmaster or prinicipal or guide or my director who gave me my first hit in the industry. I thank Rajamouli sir for having made a film with the two of us together. Thank you for giving us an opportunity and for giving me a brother like Jr NTR."

Stating that there was just a year's difference between him and Jr NTR, Ramcharan then said that in real life though, Tarak has the mentality of a child and the personality of a lion.

"You have to be a little careful with him," the young actor said with a laugh and admitted that he thoroughly enjoyed working with Jr NTR, also known as Tarak.

"I am thanking everyone else but I will not thank Tarak because I want to thank God for giving me a brother, a relationship. So, thank you God. If I thank him, I feel this relationship will end here. I want to keep this relationship, this movie. What I really love about this movie is my brotherhood with Tarak, which I am going to take to my grave," the star said to the tumultuous applause of fans who had gathered in large numbers at the auditorium.

RRR is set to arrive in cinema halls on January 7. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

(With agency input)