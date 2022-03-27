Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Ram Charan, who essayed the ruthless cop Alluri Sitarama Raju in S.S. Rajamouli's latest magnum opus RRR, thanked his fans on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday. Ram Charan is garnering rave reviews for his role in RRR which witnessed a humungous response on the day of its release across India and abroad.

The Magadheera actor, who seems to be overwhelmed with the kind of response he has been receiving ever since the movie released, penned a short, yet sweet note. "Thank you for the immense love and admiration for Rajamouli Garu's RRR. My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm." Ram Charan wrote. "I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift," the Rangasthalam actor added.

Ram Charan, who has been in the limelight ever since, is in one the peak-phases of his career, with super hit movies like Rangasthalam and RRR in his filmography. Ram Charan, who had played an innocent, yet aggressive village boy in Rangasthalam, appears as a demonic, ruthless sepoy, who works under the oppressive British. His chemistry with Jr NTR has impressed fans and critics alike as whenever on the screen together, the duo managed to emote brotherhood, and patriotic values, subtly.

The magnum opus, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, became India's biggest-ever opener after overtaking Baahubali 2, which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. Set in pre-independence India, RRR is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.