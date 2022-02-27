Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Rakul Preet Singh and her actor-producer boyfriend Jackky Bahganani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The lovebirds back then did not reveal where are they headed to but their latest social media feed revealed that the two are vacationing together in the Maldives.

On Sunday morning, Rakul took to her Instagram handle to share few pictures and videos from her romantic holiday with Jackky. Though the actor has posted only solo pictures, Jackky dropped reel from the holiday paradise around the same time confirmed that the couple is unwinding at Bollywood celebrities favorite holiday destination.

Sharing a picture from her Maldives holiday, Rakul wrote, "We dream in colours borrowed from the sea 💕." In another picture, the actor is seen donning beachwear and flaunting her beautiful smile. "Smile away !! It’s free therapy💕💕 #islandlife 🏝." she wrote alongside the image.

Meanwhile, Jackky too has shared a montage of his beautiful moments apparently captured by his ladylove. He has shared the reel with series of emojis on Instagram.

Last week, Rakul and Jackky visited Taj Mahal together while they were in Agra to attend filmmaker Luv Ranjan's wedding. Several videos and pictures of the couple's visit to the ultimate monument of love had gone viral on social media. For unversed, the lovebirds made their relationship official on Rakul's 31st birthday last October.