Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's relationship is not a secret affair anymore. As Jackky celebrates his birthday today, his ladylove Rakul took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday post for him on his special day.

On Saturday, Rakul took to Instagram to share a picture of Jackky from what appears to be England holiday. Along with the picture, Rakul's birthday post for her "sunshine" comes with best wishes and lots of love.

Wishing Jackky on his birthday, Rakul wrote, "Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine ❤️ may you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire ❤️❤️ #happybday @jackkybhagnani."

READ | Rakul Preet Singh opens up on wedding plans with Jackky Bhagnani

For unversed, the lovebirds made their relationship official on Rakul's 31st birthday in October. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jackky had shared a picture of them walking hand-in-hand, looking at each other with love. She had also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle, thanking Jackky and calling him her "biggest gift this year".

Rakul Preet and Jackky are working together in their upcoming untitled film, currently being called Production 41. Apart from Rakul, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sargun Mehta. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is backed by Pooja Entertainment.