Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are officially dating is known. The couple confirmed their relationship last month on Rakul's 31st birthday. Subsequently, speculations about their wedding started doing the rounds in tinselville to which Rakul has reacted.

On making her relationship with Jackky public, Rakul in an interview said, "I spoke about my personal life because I had to. I choose to listen to things that I want to listen to. I choose to not get affected by things. I spoke about my personal life because I thought it was beautiful and I wanted to share it."

When asked about wedding plans with Jackky, the actor said, "Whenever that happens, I will share it like any other thing. Right now, I'm focusing on my career because that's exactly what I am here for."

READ | Rakul Preet Singh starrer social comedy Chhatriwali goes on floors

On the work front, Rakul and Jackky will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming untitled film, currently being called Production 41. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Jackky's Pooja Entertainment, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sargun Mehta.

Rakul's lineup of films also includes Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, condom comedy Chhatriwali and Indra Kumar's slice-of-life comedy Thank God Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.