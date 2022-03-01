Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Rakul Preet Singh is currently having a gala time in the Maldives with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Though she is on holiday, the actor keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos from the holiday paradise.

On Tuesday, Rakul took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture from her vacation in the Maldives. In the image, the De De Pyaar De star can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she strikes a pose in a bright pink bikini. Sharing the image, Rakul wrote, "Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea and drink the wild air 🏖 #waterbaby."

The actor has also shared several videos on her Instagram Stories as she unwinds with Jackky on the tropical holiday destination. In one of the videos, Rakul is seen shaking a leg with local artists as they perform Maldives cultural dance form Boduberu. The actor is seen donning a kaftan shrug over beachwear.

Rakul Preet dances on beach as she enjoys Maldivian vacation with Jackky Bhagnani

On the work front, Rakul's upcoming projects include Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, Chhatriwali and Runway 34. She is awaiting the theatrical release of Attack, which stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez apart from her and is slated to release on April 1, 2022. Prior to her visit to the Maldives, Rakul was in Mussoorie along with Akshay Kumar for the shoot of their yet-to-be-titled film.