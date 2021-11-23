Mumbai (Maharashtra): Dharma Productions on Monday announced their upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor. The production banner shared the news on their official social media pages.

"It takes a partnership of the hearts to achieve a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, a match made for the winning streak! Coming to cinemas near you on 7th October 2022," the post read.

Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in Mr And Mrs Mahi, whose tagline reads: "No dream is ever chased alone."

Mr And Mrs Mahi will be helmed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Kapoor in the title role. Sharma has collaborated with his Gunjan Saxena co-writer Nikhil Mehrotra on this project. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have backed the film for Dharma Productions.

The film will mark Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after their horror-comedy Roohi.

(With agency inputs)