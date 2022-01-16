Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has returned to Instagram after deleting his account last November. Kundra had deleted his social media profiles after finding himself in the midst of the adult film racket case last year.

Raj has only returned to Instagram while he seemingly keeps away from Twitter. The decision of deleting the social media applications came days after he was granted bail in an adult films case. Though he is back on Instagram, Raj has kept his profile private.

Kundra's verified account has 977k followers while he is currently following only one account. The 46-year-old is not following his wife Shilpa or son Viaan's Instagram handle. Reportedly, he is only following the handle of a seafood restaurant that he co-owns with Shilpa.

Ever since his name cropped up in pornography case, Raj Kundra is keeping a low profile. Raj and Shilpa made their first public appearance for a temple visit in Himachal Pradesh after he was granted bail. The couple recently sought divine blessings at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19, 2021, along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. In September, he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.