Hyderabad (Telangana): Businessman Raj Kundra - prime accused in the sensational porn films racket case - has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Raj reportedly had a sizeable following on both social networking sites.

In September, the Mumbai Sessions Court granted bail to Kundra and his co-accused Ryan Thorpe - both nabbed in July. Since then, Kundra has not made any public appearance. While his actor wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra has returned to her usual busy self and is active on social media, Raj has apparently decided to cut off from the virtual world as he permanently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Pornographic films racket aside, Raj is also in a legal soup as actor Sherlyn Chopra has demanded Rs 75 crore for mental harassment from him and Shilpa Shetty alleging that the couple threatened her with the underworld. Sherlyn's legal move is apparently a reaction to a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore filed against her by Shilpa and Raj. Earlier on October 14, Sherlyn had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment.

For unversed, Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.