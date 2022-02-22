Hyderabad (Telangana): Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar's son Aarya Babbar engaged in a heated argument with a pilot while on a flight. He also recorded the entire incident and late uploaded on his social media page. Aarya, who is also an actor, has shared a video on his Instagram account wherein he is arguing with a pilot who apparently called him over to the cockpit because of a joke he cracked. Going by what Aarya has to say in the video, it seems that the pilot of Go First was offended as Aarya cracked a joke at his expense.

In the video, the pilot is seen telling the actor that he heard the joke cracked at them and did not feel nice about it. "I heard you say ‘Yeh Kya chalayega’." In his response, Aarya said that it wasn’t what he said, telling him he only told his friend: "Bhai ye abhi aaye hai?" Irked by the incident, he then asks the pilot if joking is not allowed.

Aarya also accused the pilot of showing off his power and said if he had a problem, he should have come to his seat instead of doing it the other way round. When asked whether he wants Aarya to alight the flight, the pilot snapped back and said, "Did I tell you that you get down the flight?"

See the entire incident in the video below which is going viral on social media.